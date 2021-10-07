Strategies for selling your home and the end of student loans forbearance

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joined Bob Sirott to share strategies you can use before selling a home to put yourself in the best position to secure the lowest rate when you purchase your new home. He also talked about the end of student loan forbearance, and what you need to do to prepare for January. David talked about how how is that going to impact current home owners and future homeowners with student loans. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
