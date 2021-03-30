Story behind cardboard cutouts at sporting events

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – JANUARY 13: Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen as Alexander Espinoza of V&G Cleaning Services uses an electromagnetic sanitizer with hospital-grade disinfectant to sterilize the George Mason Patriots men’s basketball court against the novel coronavirus after their men’s NCAA basketball game against the La Salle Explorers at Eagle Bank Arena on January 13, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia. George Mason University has been taking necessary precautions to mitigate risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Their efforts include reduced fan attendance, public health announcements, and continual disinfecting, cleaning to keep its players, coaches, staff, and visiting teams safe – among other policies. In an attempt to safely conduct March Madness, the NCAA recently announced its entire men’s basketball postseason tournament would be held in Indianapolis in a bubble-like format. The 68 teams competing for the national championship under this plan is in response to the coronavirus pandemic that canceled their 2020 men and women’s tournament. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This weekend, the “Final Four” for both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will take place. Each venue will have a limited number of fans, as well as the cardboard cutouts we got so used to seeing during last baseball season. Joe DiPietro is the cofounder of Perk Social, a tech company specializing in fan engagement, and will be responsible for filling some of the empty seats with cardboard cutouts at the Final Four. Joe joined Bob Sirott to talk about how his company got involved with sports teams, how to get your cutout into the Final Four, and whether he worked with the Cubs and White Sox on their cardboard fan cutouts.