Paul Nolte, Senior VP at Kingsview Wealth Management, joins Bob Sirott to talk about inflation predictions, why people continue to buy experiences rather than material goods, and why the stock market hasn’t moved in a positive direction. He also explained what a short-term treasury is and why people can be confused when it comes to required minimum distributions.
Stock market moves in a negative direction throughout December
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)