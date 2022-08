WGN Radio host, Steve Dale, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott to talk about the award from the American Veterinary Medical Association that is named after him and the law in Illinois that forbids the retail sale of dogs and cats. They also discussed what the Ricky Fund is and what their mission is, as well as answering the question of why do some dogs lick everything.

