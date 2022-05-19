With WGN Radio celebrating its 100th anniversary, former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joined Bob Sirott to share some of his favorites memories from the time he spent on AM720. They take a look back at Spike’s tenure, talk about what it was like taking over for the late Bob Collins, and how he’s enjoying his well-deserved retirement.
Spike O’Dell: WGN Radio is just like a friendly neighbor
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Spike O’Dell
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)