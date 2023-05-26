Host and creator of local and national radio and TV programs Dane Neal joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about WGN Radio’s weekend broadcast of the Indy 500, the special guests that will make appearances, and Dane’s winner predictions. He also discusses some grilling tips for the memorial Day weekend.

You can watch the Brace for the Race on NewsNation this Saturday, May 27th, at 5pm. For information, and to find out how you can watch NewsNation, check out NewsNationNow.com. Dane Neal’s pre-race show live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway starts Sunday, May 28, at 9am, followed by the IndyCar Radio Network broadcast featuring all the traditional race day ceremonies at 10am and the green flag at 11:45am.