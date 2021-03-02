Some of the biggest changes to Twitter…ever

FILE – This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen in New York. A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, dismissed a lawsuit accusing Twitter of supporting the Islamic State group. The family of two men shot and killed in Jordan claimed that Twitter had contributed to their deaths by allowing the group to sign up for and use Twitter accounts. The judge agreed with Twitter that the company cannot be held liable because it wasn’t the speaker of ISIS’s hateful rhetoric. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)