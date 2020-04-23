Socially Distant Addiction Treatment

Battling addiction is tough enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it that much more difficult. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is offering tips and virtual resources to those who feel isolated without the outlet of an AA meeting. Lester Munson is known for his work as a sports journalist, and his legal analysis on ESPN. He serves as chairman of the board at Hazelden Betty Ford, and joined Bob Sirott to discuss potential outlets for those in recovery. Later on, Lester shares his thoughts on the changes in the drug testing policies across multiple professional sports leagues.
