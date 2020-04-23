Socially Distant Addiction Treatment

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 19: Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate sculpture (AKA The Bean) in Millennium Park is closed to visitors on March 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The sculpture, one of the city’s most visited tourist attractions which invites a hands-on experience, has been closed to the public as the city tries to control the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Battling addiction is tough enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it that much more difficult. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is offering tips and virtual resources to those who feel isolated without the outlet of an AA meeting. Lester Munson is known for his work as a sports journalist, and his legal analysis on ESPN. He serves as chairman of the board at Hazelden Betty Ford, and joined Bob Sirott to discuss potential outlets for those in recovery. Later on, Lester shares his thoughts on the changes in the drug testing policies across multiple professional sports leagues.