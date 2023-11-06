Registered investment advisor, blogger and the author of four best-selling books, including “The Savage Truth on Money,” Terry Savage, joins Bob Sirott to talk about how mistakes made by Social Security really affect the people receiving their checks and how you can figure out how much money is owed to you. Savage appeared on a 60 Minutes report on the topic last night, that you can watch here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction