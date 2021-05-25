Social media strategist talks ways to fight misinformation on media platforms

When we talk about fighting misinformation on social media, we tend to think of Facebook and Twitter. But now other platforms are getting involved. Digital strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott to talk about that and more.
Click for more.)
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
When we talk about fighting misinformation on social media, we tend to think of Facebook and Twitter. But now other platforms are getting involved. Digital strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott to talk about that and more.