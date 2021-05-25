Social media strategist talks ways to fight misinformation on media platforms

Bob Sirott

A man opens social media app ‘Tik Tok’ on his cell phone, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Pakistan has threatened the China-linked TikTok video service and blocked the Singapore-based Bigo Live streaming platform, citing what the regulating authority called widespread complaints about “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

 When we talk about fighting misinformation on social media, we tend to think of Facebook and Twitter. But now other platforms are getting involved. Digital strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott to talk about that and more.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
