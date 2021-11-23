Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg: The ‘Thankful for Social Media’ segment continues

Social media strategist and expert Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott this morning to provide social media tips to help you conquer Thanksgiving including following the Butterball Twitter account when cooking your turkey and using Pinterest to find new recipes. Scott also talks about the most common passwords, Apple announces to allow customers to repair their own phones, and tackles this week’s genius bar question!
