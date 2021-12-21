Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg talks about Facebook’s ‘trusted contacts’ setting, removing personal information off the internet and more

Social media strategist and expert Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott this morning to provide social media tips to help you conquer Christmas including making sure you’ve enabled two-factor Authentication wherever it’s offered, whether that extra step is a text or using an authenticator app. Scott also talks about how someone can clean personal information off the internet, Facebook’s new setting called trusted contacts where you select 3 to 5 people on Facebook that you trust so if you somehow become locked out of your account these 3 to 5 people can help you, and tackles this week’s genius bar question!
