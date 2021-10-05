Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg: Don’t overthink social media! Plus, what happened to Facebook?

Bob Sirott

by: jheinirchwgnam

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott to talk why you shouldn’t overthink when it comes to posting on social media. Have fun with it! Scott also gives his thoughts on the Facebook outage that happened yesterday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular