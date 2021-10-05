Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg: Don’t overthink social media! Plus, what happened to Facebook?

Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott to talk why you shouldn’t overthink when it comes to posting on social media. Have fun with it! Scott also gives his thoughts on the Facebook outage that happened yesterday.
