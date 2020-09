FILE – This July 30, 2019, file photo shows an introduction page for Snapchat shown in a mobile phone displayed at Apple’s App Store in Chicago. Snapchat says it will stop “promoting” President Donald Trump on its video messaging service after he sent inflammatory posts on Twitter and Facebook that included suggesting that Minneapolis protesters could be shot. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

Snapchat launched new tools to encourage its users to vote, things like prompts for voter registration and guides to help and acclimate first-time voters. A new report shows all that was a success, which more than 407,000 people registering to vote on Snapchat already, and there is still a plan to release more notifications, reminders and a few surprises over the next few weeks. Social media strategist, Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott with the latest updates.