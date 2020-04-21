Listen Now
Social media platforms are dedicated to track COVID-19

Facebook released its first county-by-county maps on Monday showing the prevalence of self-reported COVID-19 symptoms based on data it has collected. Instagram founders have launched Rt.live, a website dedicated to track how fast the virus is spreading across each state in the U.S. Social Media Strategist, Scott Kleinberg joins the show to further explain what these media updates mean.

