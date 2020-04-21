Social media platforms are dedicated to track COVID-19

Jen Sabella, the director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins the Bob Sirott Show to share some Chicago Neighborhood news. She commented on developing story of small businesses in the city looking for help from the loan program which already ran out of money; an Edgewater restaurant that opened recently is doing tremendously well considering the circumstances; and a 7th grader on the Shouth Side, whose family has been affected in the worst by COVID-19, and his personal mission to make masks to protect essential workers.