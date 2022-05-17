David Hochberg, the Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, joined Bob Sirott to share details about the current state of the housing market, advice about co-signing for a mortgage, and how interest rates affect credit scores. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

