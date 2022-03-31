Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joined Bob Sirott to warn listeners about the latest scams and how to avoid them. He talked about how to spot a fake website, fake landlord scams, and what to know before buying pet insurance.
For the most part, “pandemic pets” were given good homes. But there’s another pet problem stemming from the pandemic. (Getty Images)
