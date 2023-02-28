FILE – A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, May 19, 2022. This year’s sell-off for Wall Street means…
FILE – A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, May 19, 2022. This year’s sell-off for Wall Street means stocks no longer look to be in a dangerously overvalued bubble, as some critics had warned. Prices have retreated toward historical norms, when measured against corporate profits. Analysts have so far been maintaining their expectations for corporate profits going forward. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist for Murphy & Sylvest, joins Bob Sirott to talk about when we could see a recession, why technology stocks haven’t gone up, and whether or not stocks should be valued as highly as they are.