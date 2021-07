FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, the icons of Facebook and WhatsApp are pictured on an iPhone, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Facebook’s WhatsApp faces a complaint from European Union consumer groups who say the chat service has been unfairly pressuring users to accept a new privacy update, in a breach of the bloc’s regulations. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, FIle)

Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joined Bob Sirott to discuss Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields internet platforms from liability from content posted by others. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced a bill that would create an exception to that section.

Should false information be flagged on social media? Bob and Scott also talked about new scams on Facebook and in emails.