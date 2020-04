PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

The Senate passed a $480 billion interim coronavirus bill yesterday. It will provide additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing. The House could vote as soon as tomorrow. Steven A Leahy, a Chicago Tax Lawyer, joins Bob Sirott to explain the difference between this bill and the one that was passed earlier this month. Please visit Steven’s website for more information, or to ask questions of your own.