A “For Sale by Owner” sign is posted in front of property in Monterey Park, California on April 29, 2020. – Home prices in the US grew in February to its highest level in over a year heading into the traditional Spring selling season but momentum in the nation’s housing market has been reversed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joined Bob Sirott to answer some mortgage-related questions from listeners. He talked about how to sell your home to your children the right way, using home equity line of credit for mortgage, and forbearance as well. Listen to David’s show on Saturday’s from 10am to noon, call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.