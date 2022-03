Larry Potash, co-anchor for WGN TV Morning News, joined Bob Sirott to share details about season 10 of ‘Backstory with Larry Potash.’ Some of the topics include Chicago Bears quarterback, Jim McMahon’s, M.I.A headband from Super Bowl XX and the correspondence between John Wayne Gacy and the family who lived next door.

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory with Larry Potash can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory.