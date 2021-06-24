Scammers and contractors taking advantage of storm crisis

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bernie Burla, a farmer, walks through storm damage to remove trapped farm equipment on his family farm Tuesday, June 23, 2015, in Coal City, Ill., after a tornado passed through the area Monday evening. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister touched down in the community of approximately 5,000 residents, about 60 miles southwest of Chicago . (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Sunday’s sweeping storms including several tornado touchdowns especially in the Western suburbs have caused severely damaged homes, downed power lines and trees, and some injuries. Unfortunately the aftermath of a crisis also brings out scammers and contractors taking advantage of the situation. Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest scams you need to be aware of. Plus, ways to prevent porch pirates from stealing your packages at your door step.

