It may not feel like it outside, but the Chicago Cubs play their home opener this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bob Sirott, a lifelong Cubs fan, is joined by Carrie Muskat, who spent nearly two decades covering the team for the Cubs website and MLB.com. They discussed the book Carrie recently published (The Big 50: Chicago Cubs: The Men and Moments that Made the Chicago Cubs), how Anthony Rizzo wrote the foreword, and what the Cubs can do to honor Jack Rosenberg.