Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest scams you should be aware of. Steve warns about scammers attempting to get your credit card information by “selling” the chance to get the vaccine sooner; on-going identify theft issues with IDES and unemployment; and the rise in false puppies for sale ads due, in part, to the holiday season.

