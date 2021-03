In this Oct. 9, 2013, photo, customers enjoy their meals at Doug Sohn’s Hot Doug’s restaurant on the northwest side of Chicago. Sohn’s hot dog eatery offers such creations as, smoked spicy alligator sausage with crayfish etoufee mayonnaise and smoked blue cheese drizzled with honey, apple, pear and port wine elk sausage with cherry-apricot mustard, double creme brie cheese and pate de campagne, and red mole turkey sausage with chipotle dijonnaise, queso asadero and fried tortillas. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

The Chicago Restaurants Coalition called for an expansion of indoor dining to 50 percent capacity by Thursday. Chicago expanded indoor dining to 40% capacity for restaurants 13 days ago and said it would reassess after two weeks, which would be today. Sam Toia, President of the Restaurant Association, joined Bob Sirott to talk about that and more.