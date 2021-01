OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – MARCH 20: A closed restaurant in downtown Oak Park is shown after a “shelter in place” order was given to residents to slow the spread of the COV-19 virus on March 20, 2020 in Oak Park,Illinois. Oak Park has issued a “shelter-in-place” order as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, after two emergency room physicians at Rush Oak Park Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to issue the same for the entire state starting Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)