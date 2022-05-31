Travel host and author of “For the Love of Europe”, Rick Steves, joined Bob Sirott to talk about what you should know if you’re planning a trip to Europe. He focused on the risks of air travel, why more people are traveling, and what COVID precautions to expect. For more information, and to buy “For the Love of Europe“, go to Rick Steves’ website: RickSteves.Com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction