Rick Kogan, who filled in for Bob Sirott, took some time this morning to honor the life of Ken Price, who died last week at the age of 82. He was the director of public relations at the Palmer House Hilton. Rick talked about how Ken shared the history of the Palmer House and what he did to make it come alive. You can read Rick’s story here.
Rick Kogan honors the life of Ken Price, the man responsible for making Palmer House Hilton history come alive
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Palmer House®, A Hilton Hotel (1871) Chicago, Illinois. Courtesy of Historic Hotels of America and the Palmer House Hilton Hotel.
