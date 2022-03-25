Radio personality and Loop alumna, Kevin Matthews, joined Rick Kogan (filling in for Bob Sirott), to talk about his book, ‘Broken Mary: A Journey of Hope’ and how he got inspiration for the title. They also discussed a resource available to musicians with original music, Elevator a Go Go. To find out more, visit Elevator a Go Go’s Instagram page or you can email Kevin at Kevhead947@aol.com.
Rick Kogan catches up with radio personality Kevin Matthews
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
PHOTO: Kevin Matthews in the WGN Radio Studios 2019/Nexstar
