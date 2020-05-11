Live Now
Gov. Pritzker press conference
Restaurants want to move up the timeframe to reopen and the Illinois Restaurant Association agrees

A front page of the Camden New Journal newspaper with a coronavirus related headline hangs stuck with other pages on the closed doors of a restaurant, unable to open due to the coronavirus lockdown, in central London, Monday, April 20, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Under Governor J.B Pritzker’s plan to reopen Illinois’ economy stages, the earliest restaurants and bars will open is late June. Sam Toia, President of Illinois Restaurant Association joins Bob Sirott to express why that’s too late.

