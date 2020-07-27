Restaurant changes post pandemic

WGN's Entertainment Report, Dean Richards, was on the road this morning when he made his daily appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. The St. Charles location of Wahlburgers opens to the public tomorrow, and Dean was getting an inside look. Dean and Bob take the time to remember the great Regis Philbin, who died of natural causes on Friday night. He was 88. Dean played a clip from an interview he had with Regis back in 2011.