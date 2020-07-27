Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Restaurant changes post pandemic

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

People eat outside of a restaurant in Skokie, Ill., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Chicago restaurants could welcome diners for indoor dining as early as July 1. That’s when the city could enter into the next phase of its pandemic recovery plan, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health. All social distancing, face covering, and other guidelines will be followed. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

RJ Melman, President of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, joins Bob Sirott to talk about how restaurants and bars in the city coped with the new curfew restrictions, what changes will take place post pandemic & more.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular