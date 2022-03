SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin said Tuesday that he won't run for reelection to southern New Mexico's Otero County commission or seek other public office in the 2022 election cycle.

As a crucial registration deadline passed, Griffin said he has lost faith in the political system as an avenue for change as his four-year term draws to an end — though he plans to continue with public speaking engagements and will advocate for local and statewide Republican candidates.