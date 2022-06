With summer officially upon us, Bob Sirott invites sports author Peter Golenbock on the show to talk about his book: “Whispers of the Gods: Tales from Baseball’s Golden Age, Told by the Men Who Played It”. Golenbock shares stories with Bob and Dave Eanet about conversations he had with baseball icons like Ted Williams, Ernie Banks, and Ron Santo. For more information, and to purchase the book, CLICK HERE.

