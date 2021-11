Dean Richards and Bob Sirott remember Bonnie Hunt’s Mother, Alice, as a very loving, caring, and dedicated Chicago Cubs fan. Dean shares details about some of the many things she accomplished in her life including her early career at NBC, weekly appearances on ‘The Bonnie Hunt Show’, and so much more.

Alice Hunt passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Nov. 12th at the age of 95. Our hearts are with the entire Hunt family and all those impacted by this loss.