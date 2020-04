Apollo 13 crew member Commander James A. Lovell, Jr. poses with his space suit during a 40th Anniversary reunion of the moon mission at the Adler Planetarium Monday, April 12, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

This Saturday will mark the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 13. Captain James Lovell joins the show to reflect on the moon mission, as festivities are on hold due to the coronavirus. In their conversation, Bob also asks Captain Lovell, if he’s talked to Tom Hanks recently and if he still wears his spacesuit. Fun stuff.

