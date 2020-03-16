Listen Now
Recapping the Biden-Sanders Debate

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential hopefuls former US vice president Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders point fingers at each other as they take part in the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on March 15, 2020. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lynn Sweet, the Washington Bureau Chief at the Chicago Sun-Times, joined Bob Sirott to share her thoughts on the debate between former Vice President Joe Biden, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The plan was to hold the debate in Arizona in front of a studio audience, but COVID-19/coronavirus forced CNN-Univision to stay in Washington D.C., with just the candidates and three moderators. Lynn Sweet recaps the biggest moments from last night, including Biden declaring that he would have a female running mate, and Sanders leaning that way as well.

