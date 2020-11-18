Reacting to Theo Epstein’s departure from the Chicago Cubs

There were times when Cubs fans felt like their team may never win a World Series again, especially after the drought without a championship had reached the century mark. Optimism sprang to life when Theo Epstein, who helped the Boston Red Sox end a drought of their own, became available in 2011. The Cubs hired him as the president of baseball operations, and after a few seasons of futility, he set the organization up for their most successful run in franchise history. In nine years with Epstein in charge, the Cubs made five trips to the postseason, appeared in the NLCS three times, and won the 2016 World Series. Yesterday, Epstein stepped down from his role with the team. Cole Wright, who hosts the pre/postgame show for Cubs games on the Marquee Sports Network, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on Epstein’s unforgettable run with the North Side club.

