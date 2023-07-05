The Supreme Court was fairly busy heading into the holiday weekend. They announced decisions on affirmative action, the web designer who refused to provide services to a gay couple, student loan forgiveness, and an employee who refuses to work on Sundays due to religious beliefs. Karen Conti, a Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to share her thoughts on the decisions made by the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 26: The U.S. Supreme Court building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)