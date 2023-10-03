Chicago Cubs catcher Randy Hundley joins Bob Sirott to discuss how grateful he is for his fans and relationships with old teammates. He also talks about how he became a one-handed catcher and what he remembers about some of his closest friends. CLICK HERE purchase Randy Hundley’s book: “IRONMAN: Legendary Chicago Cubs Catcher“.
Randy Hundley remembers how he became a one-handed catcher
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
