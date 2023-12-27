Professor Jennifer Jenkins, Director of the Duke Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about public domain works and the films, music and books that enter free use on January 1, 2024 including Disney’s Mickey Mouse from ‘Steamboat Willie’.
Public Domain for 2024: Artists, books, films and music including Disney’s Mickey Mouse in ‘Steamboat Willie’
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
