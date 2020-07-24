Previewing Opening Day with Ron Kittle and Steve Stone

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored The Beat Cop's Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. Lt. Haynes returned to the studio with goodies from the Georgia Nut Company, which has a location in Skokie. He also reviewed a Turkish Cafe that can be found in the Ravenswood/Lincoln Square area. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes' podcast on YouTube.