Previewing Opening Day with Ron Kittle and Steve Stone

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 26: An aerial view from a drone shows Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, which, like all Major League Baseball (MLB) parks sits nearly empty on what was to be opening day on March 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox were scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals at the park today. MLB has postponed the start of its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It may have taken a while, but baseball finally returns to Chicago tonight, as both the White Sox and Cubs host games against division rivals. Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet talked to Ron Kittle and Steve Stone about what to expect tonight and in the coming months as the compressed season will have 100 fewer games than in a normal year.

