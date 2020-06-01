Breaking News
Listen: Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks about the situation in Chicago
President of the Illinois Restaurant Association reacts to the protests and looting

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, leads Aldermen, merchants, and business leaders in a news conference voicing opposition to a proposed increase of Chicago’s minimum wage to $13 an hour Monday, Dec. 1, 2014, in Chicago. Chicago is set to become the latest U.S. city to raise its minimum wage, as Mayor Rahm Emanuel fast-tracks a politically popular plan to reach $13 per hour amid his bid for a second term and criticism that he’s out-of-touch with working people. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins Bob Sirott to talk about how the protests and looting have affected restaurants and local business in Chicago and suburbs.

