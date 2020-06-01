President of the Illinois Restaurant Association reacts to the protests and looting

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, leads Aldermen, merchants, and business leaders in a news conference voicing opposition to a proposed increase of Chicago’s minimum wage to $13 an hour Monday, Dec. 1, 2014, in Chicago. Chicago is set to become the latest U.S. city to raise its minimum wage, as Mayor Rahm Emanuel fast-tracks a politically popular plan to reach $13 per hour amid his bid for a second term and criticism that he’s out-of-touch with working people. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)