John Williams

President of the Illinois Restaurant Association on reopening outdoor dining

Bob Sirott

In this May 27, 2020, photo, a worker at Brasserie Beck, a restaurant along K Street in downtown Washington, power washes the outdoor seating area. The nation’s capital is starting to reopen, Starting May 29, a tiny slice of pre-pandemic normality starts returning to the city as the three-month old coronavirus stay-home order is replaced by the first phase of a reopening plan(AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins Bob Sirott to discuss the reopening of outdoor dining, as Illinois moves into Phase 3.

