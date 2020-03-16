Listen Now
President of the Illinois Restaurant Association: buy gift cards from your favorite restaurants

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 16: Customers have breakfast at Don’s Grill in the Pilsen neighborhood on March 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Yesterday the governors of Illinois and Ohio announced they were closing bars and restaurants in their states in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Don’s will remain open for carry-out orders only. The wait staff here and at many other restaurants are concerned about the affect this will have on their incomes since most rely on tips to make the majority of their income. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Governor JB Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in Illinois must close their doors to dine-in customers from the end of business tonight through March 30, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Sam Toia, the President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joined Bob Sirott to talk about how restaurants are reacting and what citizens can do to help their favorite spots to dine during these trying times.

