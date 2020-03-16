Governor JB Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in Illinois must close their doors to dine-in customers from the end of business tonight through March 30, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Sam Toia, the President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joined Bob Sirott to talk about how restaurants are reacting and what citizens can do to help their favorite spots to dine during these trying times.
President of the Illinois Restaurant Association: buy gift cards from your favorite restaurants
Posted: / Updated: