Preparing for the 2021 Preakness Stakes

Jim Miller, the Director of Publicity for Hawthorne Race Course, returned to the Morning Show to tell Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet which horses listeners should be putting their money on tomorrow for the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes. (2021 Preakness Stakes, Saturday, May 15, 4pm, WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams https://wgnradio.com/on-air/) Jim also commented on why Medina Spirit, who tested positive for a banned substance after winning the Kentucky Derby, is still eligible to run the Preakness, which takes place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

