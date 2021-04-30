Preparing for the 2021 Kentucky Derby

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 02: A horse is washed in the barn area after morning workouts in preparation for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed last year’s event until September. The “Run for the Roses” returns to its regular spot in the spring tomorrow, and the Director of Publicity for Hawthorne Race Course, Jim Miller, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the race and make some predictions. Jim also talked about what Hawthorne has planned for its 130th anniversary this year, and the different ways you can place your wagers on the “Fastest Two Minutes” in sports.

You can listen to the Kentucky Derby on WGN Radio tomorrow afternoon. Coverage begins at 4:00pm.

