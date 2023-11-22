Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty talk about how to wash fruit properly to avoid Listeria and the precautions to take when preparing raw meat. She also discusses what could be causing the respiratory infections in dogs.
Precautions to take when preparing the Thanksgiving turkey
by: Hayley Boyd
