Chris Zucchero, co-owner of the legendary Mr. Beef, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the history of the Italian Beef Sandwich and the River North area when the shop opened. Bob talks about the increased interest in Italian beef after Hulu’s release of ‘The Bear’. Later on, Chris points out what’s accurate from the show’s portrayal of the restaurant explains the reasoning behind the relationship between Mr.Beef and longtime host of NBC’s Tonight Show, Jay Leno. Mr. Beef is located on 666 N Orleans St, in Chicago.

