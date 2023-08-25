Lieutenant David Haynes, a retired police officer who worked on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Standard Pho. Located at 1014 S. Western in Chicago, they are known for their Vietnamese noodle soup (Pho), egg rolls, and meat on rice. Lt. Haynes also reviews Nhu Lan Bakery, which has multiple locations. They are known for their Banh Mi, variety of sandwiches, and Pho.

Lt. Haynes celebrated his retirement with family, friends, and WGN Radio listeners. Proceeds will be donated to the Well Resource Center. The Well Resource Center supports first responders and their family’s emotional, spiritual, relational, and physical health by creating engaging, community-enriching, need-based environments.

Bob Sirott with Lt. Haynes at retirement party. Bob Sirott / WGN Radio

Bob and his wife, Marianne, having fun at Lt. Haynes’ retirement party. Bob Sirott / WGN Radio

Bob and Marianne celebrate with Lt. Haynes and his parents. Bob Sirott / WGN Radio

Bob’s retirement gift for Lt. Haynes. Bob Sirott / WGN Radio

Family, friends, and WGN radio listeners celebrating with Lt. Haynes. Bob Sirott / WGN Radio

To make a donation via Venmo visit: https://account.venmo.com/u/retirementparty8-24-23

For more content featuring Lt. Haynes, check out his website: BeatCopsGuide.Net. Have you got a restaurant suggestion for the Lieutenant? Send him an e-mail at BeatCopsGuide@Gmail.Com.